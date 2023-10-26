NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police’s Crime Suppression Bureau (CSB) released the results of its effort to address crime and remove deadly drugs from communities across the state.

From July 1 to September 30, 2023, members of the New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression Bureau made the following seizures and arrests:

64 Kg (141 pounds) of Methamphetamine (approximate street value of $1,307,602)

449,000 fentanyl pills (approximate street value of $2,740,577)

1.8 Kg (4pounds) of cocaine (approximate street value of $52,449)

177 felony arrests

10 misdemeanor arrests

67 recovered stolen vehicles

17 firearms

“In just 3 months, we have removed significant amounts of drugs and guns off the streets. These seizures will help reduce the devastation guns and drugs are having on our New Mexico Communities,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler. “We need additional resources for prevention and treatment for those suffering from addiction, but the individuals and organizations who traffic drugs, profiting from poison, will be pursued tirelessly by my officers and agents.”