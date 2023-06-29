NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Late in March, a suspected drunk driver was all over I-40 before trying to outrun the cops and eventually crashing. The driver had a surprising answer when he was asked where he was coming from.

New Mexico State Police officers were on the lookout for a red Jeep late one night after drivers reported a car weaving in and out of lanes at a snail’s pace. When an officer located the driver near Tucumcari, he quickly realized the night was about to get interesting.

The driver ended up stopping and then taking off three more times over the course of four minutes. Lapel video captured the interactions.

Officer: Vehicle is taking off. Approximately 40 miles-per-hour. In and out of the right shoulder.

Officer: Yep; he’s going off.

The driver took an off-ramp too fast as his final mistake and ran into a guardrail. When the Jeep finally came to a stop, Marcus Barnes, a 49-year-old Dallas man, eventually got out of the car and emerged in his pajama bottoms.

Officer: Hands up. Hands up.

Police located an open bottle of Jim Bean in the Jeep, along with a wiskey and coke in the center console. Then Barnes started talking.

Barnes: I was going to rehab. I just got out.

Officer: You just relapsed?

Barnes: Yeah.

At the station in Tucumcari, Barnes refused to take a breathalyzer but continued his story. He explained to police that he just got out of rehab in Colorado Springs around noon that day and was on his way to another rehab facility in Houston.

Officer: When did you start drinking?

Barnes: Probably one-ish.

Barnes told police he had been downing Jim Beams throughout his drive.

Barnes: I bougth ten of them.

This interaction occurred at the end of an eleven-hour, 350-mile, trip near the Texas state line. There is now an arrest warrant out for Barnes after he failed to appear in court for the DWI and police chase.