New Mexico State Police officers honor their mother, killed in her own driveway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family honor the life of a mother of two New Mexico State Police officers murdered in her own driveway. For the first time, her sons speak about their mother’s life.

NMSP officers Kevin Dieguez and Raul Vigil both say holding a vigil for their mom was something they didn’t expect they’d have to do so soon. They say their mother, Jacqueline Vigil, was a happy person who could brighten anyone’s day.

“When I got the call that morning, I thought I was still asleep. I thought it was just a bad dream. I never thought I’d be receiving a call like that. It’s just devastating,” says Dieguez.

The 55-year old was killed on Tuesday in what Albuquerque Police are calling a random robbery gone wrong. Police say she was sitting in her car, in her driveway, near Unser and Ladera, when she was shot. She was about to go to the gym.

Sunday night, her friends and family gathered at Mariposa Basin Park to hold a candlelight vigil. On top of paying his respects to his mother, Dieguez also made a call out to lawmakers about Albuquerque’s crime problem.

“The justice system here in New Mexico is a joke. We do our job and by the time we’re done typing our report, they’re out on the streets again,” he says.

Jacqueline’s other son, Raul Vigil, also spoke out. He says he’s confident whoever is responsible for his mother’s death will be caught.

Police wouldn’t say if there are any leads in the case just yet, but they are looking for a 2000 brown Jeep Cherokee that was seen leaving the scene.

This death brings Albuquerque’s homicide number up to 72, which matches the all-time high that was set just two years ago. Earlier this week, Albuquerque Police announced a violence interruption program in hopes of curbing the crime problem.