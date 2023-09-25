ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officers have been directed to patrol Albuquerque in an effort to crack down on violent crime, State Police announced Monday. The effort comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health order that directed State Police to add more officers in Albuquerque.

The “proactive operations” began Tuesday and officers are focusing their efforts on apprehending wanted violent felons and suppressing violent crime by targeting individuals believed to be involved in criminal activity in the Albuquerque area. Additional State Police officers are being brought into the area to assist.

“Let me be clear, if you are a wanted violent criminal or you are involved in violent crime in Albuquerque, you will be getting to know my officers very soon”, said Troy Weisler, chief of NMSP in a news release. “Criminals have run amuck, terrorizing our streets and neighborhoods, and creating a sense of lawlessness for too long. This is not a short-term operation; the New Mexico State Police are here to assist our fellow law enforcement agencies for the long term.”

State Police officers will continue to respond to auto theft, violent crime, drug trafficking, and robbery incidents, NMSP stated in a news release. Officers will also conduct traffic enforcement operations during peak traffic hours along Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 in Bernalillo County.

NMSP previously conducted similar operations in Albuquerque in 2021 and 2019.

Recent violent crimes in the state led Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare gun violence a public emergency in the state. On Sept. 8, the governor also announced that she would enact a 30-day suspension on open and concealed carry in any public space across Bernalillo County.

The governor based the order on the county averaging more than 1,000 violent crimes per 100,000 people, and a lot of emergency room visits for gun injuries. The temporary suspension sparked a backlash from government and law enforcement officials as well as citizens in the state and across the country. A week later on Sept. 15, Lujan Grisham modified the order by narrowing the scope of the temporary ban. The governor said it would only apply to open and concealed firearm carrying in “public parks and playgrounds.”

The governor on Sept. 15 also announced that she had no plans yet to call a special legislative session to address crime. KRQE News 13 is working to get more information on the NMSP operation targeting violent crime.