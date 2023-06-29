SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning. They said Stephen Timmons was riding his bike in the Dragon Fly Trail System off Arenas Valley Road near Silver City when he was shot and killed. NMSP said they believe it happened 8:30 and 11 a.m. Timmons was wearing black shorts with a white stripe on the side, a light blue shirt, and a black helmet and was riding a turquoise bicycle.

They said there is no credible information about an active threat but are recommending anyone in the area stay vigilant. Anyone with information is asked to contact NMSP at 575-382-2500, option one.