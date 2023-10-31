PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating a man and woman who were found dead at a home in Pecos.

Thomas Bastien, 30, Renee Romero, 33, both from Pecos, were found dead at a home on North Main Street on Saturday.

A 17-year-old called the police and said that he heard gunshots inside his home, according to NMSP. Officers arrived at the residence and found Bastien and Romero dead in the master bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds.

Agents later learned that Bastien and Romero had been involved in an argument Saturday morning when the teen heard gunshots coming from the bedroom. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau called the deaths “suspicious.”