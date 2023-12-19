SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have started a series of proactive operations in the Santa Fe area geared toward apprehending wanted violent felons and suppressing violent crime in the Santa Fe area.

In the first week of the operation, the New Mexico State Police made five arrests, with four of them being wanted felony offenders. Jacob Martinez, 37, of Albuquerque, was wanted for the sexual exploitation of children; Gerardo Mendez, 19, of Santa Fe, was arrested for drug trafficking; Joshua Stoneburger, 38, of Santa Fe, was arrested for aggravated assault on a household member; Mario Ashley Muniz, 35, of Santa Fe, was arrested for drug trafficking and resisting a police officer; and Katherine Tohm, 26, of Santa Fe, was arrested for concealing identity. All were booked into the Santa Fe Adult Detention Center.

During the operation, agents seized 17 grams of fentanyl and three grams of methamphetamine.

“Working closely with federal and local law enforcement partners, State Police will continue to focus efforts to reduce crimes such as auto theft, violent crime, drug trafficking, and robbery across the state,” said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police. “We are most effective as law enforcement when we combine our resources and tackle crime together.”

In addition to criminal enforcement operations, officers will conduct traffic enforcement operations to reduce crashes, aggressive driving, speeding, lack of seatbelt usage, distracted driving, and DWIs.

State Police began a similar operation in Albuquerque in September after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health order.