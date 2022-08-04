ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July.

They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window down, and flashed a gun at them. They were able to write down his license plate number and gave a description of him. New Mexico State Police were able to trace the car and one of the victims’ picked Sena’s picture out of a photo line-up.

Sena was arrested and is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.