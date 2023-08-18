LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police have announced an arrest in a recent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of children. Law enforcement says the investigation began on August 15, 2023.

Police say that after forensic interviews, they’ve arrested 52-year-old Anthony Shoemaker from Las Cruces. Shoemaker has been charged with multiple sex crimes against victims ranging from five to 12 years old, State Police say.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. They have not provided any more details on the investigation, but Shoemaker remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.