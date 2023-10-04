ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested 10 people during a joint operation with the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

New Mexico State Police’s tactical team was contacted by the Second Judicial Attorney’s office on Sept. 27 about an offender who was considered armed and dangerous. Damion Martinez, 26, from Albuquerque had an outstanding warrant in New Mexico for aggravated assault.

The tactical team responded to Martinez’s home in Albuquerque and took him into custody. Nine other individuals throughout the city were taken into custody on various charges, including warrants for narcotics-related offenses for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This operation showcases the close working relationship we have with the District Attorney’s Office and our relentless dedication to bring individuals attempting to evade the law to justice,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler.