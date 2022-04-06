ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man connected to more than 40 robberies is now facing federal charges. Authorities say 25-year-old Dairon Romero carjacked a pregnant woman and her kids at gunpoint at the Walmart on Wyoming in July.

He’s also accused of robbing several other businesses, including the Circle K on Bridge where police say he pepper-sprayed the clerk. The clerk held him down until officers arrived.

Romero is now facing two federal charges of interfering with commerce by threats or violence as well as carjacking.