NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man with a violent criminal history. He is wanted around the state, and he’s most recently accused of armed robbery.

Police alleged Jeremy Melendrez, 41, robbed a Pizza Hut in Albuquerque on July 22. Two weeks after that robbery, Melendrez was spotted at the Four Hills Studios off of Central. At that location, authorities said he shot at security guards. In that case, the security guards told police that Melendrez had dropped his wallet, and that’s how they were able to identify him.

According to the criminal complaint, police reviewed the video from the shooting at Four Hills Studios and the Pizza Hut robbery. They believe the suspect in both cases look exactly alike, having similar tattoos, including eyebrow ink that says “sick mind.”

Melendrez was also connected to a shooting and stabbing in Carlsbad from last month. According to those court documents filed in Eddy County, Melendrez shot at a woman on July 7, grazing her head with a bullet. Later that evening, Melendrez is accused of attacking another man with a knife, stabbing him in the head.

Melendrez was also connected to the cold case killing of Sasha Hedgecock in 2002; he took a plea deal and was given time served plus probation for voluntary manslaughter.

Melendrez is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call police.