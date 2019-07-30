Man accused of murdering teens wanted for more crimes out-of-state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stephen Goldman has been in jail for months charged with violent armed robbery charges. Now, the state of Nevada suspects him of the same thing.

Stephen Goldman, 20, has been at the center of a double murder investigation after the bodies of two teens were found buried on the mesa west of Albuquerque late last year. Now, Goldman could be sent to Nevada on robbery and burglary charges.

Last July, Las Vegas Police shared a video to its Facebook page. They were seeking the public’s help identifying three “violent robbers,” who had hit five drug stores in the weeks prior. The video also shows two white SUVs they say the men were driving.

The third suspect appears to be Stephen Goldman, and another suspect in blue looks a lot like Elijah Lovato, who along with Goldman is in MDC custody for aggravated burglary and armed robbery in Albuquerque. A fugitive warrant for the same case was also issued for him Tuesday.

After the bodies of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef were found, the first suspect in the case was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Anthony Aragon was booked on a slew of charges for robberies along the Las Vegas strip.

Sandoval County deputies then issued a warrant for his arrest for tampering with evidence in the murders. Goldman, along with another suspect in custody, have yet to be charged with the teens’ murders, although prosecutors have identified them as suspects.

The District Attorney’s office says it’s waiting on more evidence before it indicts Goldman. The District Attorney’s Office said it wants Goldman kept here, and they are working with authorities in Las Vegas.

Anthony Aragon is still facing tampering charges, but most of the documents in his case are sealed.