EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico murder suspect was caught in another state.

According to the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Preston Thompson was wanted for the shooting death of 26-year-old Carlie Overtuff. She was found dead on a dirt road last September.

Thompson has been missing since September but was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. He now faces a hearing on Monday for a fugitive warrant.