New Mexico mother charged with battery after slamming principal’s arm in door

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell mother is accused of slamming a door on an assistant principal’s arm. Court documents state Joanna Aguero met with the principal at Mountain View Middle School on October 1 because her son was going to be suspended.

Aguero was reportedly so upset, deputies say she slammed the door on the principal’s right hand and forearm as she was being escorted out. Aguero denied hitting the principal with the door though, deputies say surveillance video captures the incident. Aguero is charged with battery on school personnel.