LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after his death, the mother of a toddler is now facing charges.

Antonio Gurule was found dead in his crib back in September, inside a home just outside Los Lunas. The 2-year-old had just been placed back in his mother’s care a few months prior after CYFD says she completed a ‘parent plan.’

At the time, Jeffry Moody, who Gurule described as the boy’s ‘father figure’ was charged. Earlier this month, Gurule was also indicted on child abuse charges resulting in death.