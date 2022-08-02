NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Chaves County mother is accused of letting her four-year-old overdose on drugs. Elizabeth Heitz is charged with child abuse and drug possession after state police say the boy was flown to a Lubbock hospital.

According to an arrest warrant, the boy told police he got the drugs from his mother’s room, referring to them as “bad things” that only adults do. Tests showed he had meth and opioids in his system. When police initially responded to the home, they say Heitz admitted to using meth and had some with her.