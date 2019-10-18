New Mexico man who attacked wife in maternity ward strikes plea deal

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man who attacked his wife and newborn in the hospital has taken a sweet plea deal.

Prosecutors agreed to allow Rafael Orozco to take part in a two-year drug treatment program instead of prison if the program agrees he’s a good candidate.

The incident in 2017 prompted a lockdown at Holy Cross Hospital. Orozco attacked his wife because she was breastfeeding in front of a male doctor. It then took a three-month-long manhunt to find him.

Orozco was also facing charges of battery on a peace officer and aggravated battery. The District Attorney said his plea will resolve all these cases.

The Taos Sheriff’s Department expressed its dismay with the plea deal on their Facebook page, saying they were sorry to the community of Taos. They were hoping for a 14-year sentence.

District Attorney Marcus Montoya says they felt it was the best resolution being that their case was eroding given the time since it happened and lack of witness cooperation.

Montoya says if Orozco violates any of the requirements within five years he could get the full 14-year sentence, or eight at the very least.