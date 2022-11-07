SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh?

It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; lights and sirens behind him as he pulls over. This time, he was pulled over after weaving on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe back in March. He fails a field sobriety test and is arrested. While in a holding cell, lapel video shows Patel lying about his previous history, telling the officer he’s only had three previous DWI charges.

But in fact, it was more. According to court documents, Patel has been convicted of seven DWIs dating back to the 1980s. The first few were around Des Moines, Iowa, and the rest were in New Mexico. The March offense and another DWI charge from 2020 should’ve been his eighth and ninth DWIs, but he got a deal.

Court documents show, late last month he pleaded guilty to those two charges both as a seventh DWI offense when they could’ve been his eighth and ninth. It means he will serve six years in prison, as opposed to the two 10-year minimum sentences if they were counted as his eighth and ninth DWIs.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office did not agree to an interview with KRQE but did send a statement saying why the charges were lowered.

“The State is unable to proceed in cases in which necessary witnesses do not show up to court. In the January 2020 case, the investigating officer, who was no longer with the arresting law enforcement agency and despite having been subpoenaed to appear, failed to appear for the trial setting. Therefore, in order to salvage that case, we chose to agree to resolve both of Defendant’s pending DWI cases in a reduced global plea offer that required Defendant to serve six (6) years of incarceration in the Department of Corrections. As part of the plea agreement, the State required Defendant to admit the validity of his prior DWI convictions, including older and out-of-state priors in which there may have been possible grounds to challenge their use for enhancement purposes.” Deputy District Attorney Julie Gallardo

For the March DWI arrest, Patel blew almost double the legal limit. Because DWI is a nonviolent crime, Patel can get out early for good time served. He will also have an ignition interlock in his car for the rest of his life.