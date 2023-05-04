NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. 44-year-old Brian Wallace admitted that he killed a man, who is currently unnamed, sometime in the summer of 2022.

Wallace allegedly buried the victim in a shallow grave in the backyard of a friend’s house, according to officials. In October 2022, Wallace told police what had happened and informed them of the body’s location. The body was then recovered and the medical investigator determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

Wallace will be in custody while he awaits sentencing. According to the plea agreement, Wallace faces up to 12 years in prison.