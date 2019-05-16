New Mexico man sentenced to prison for impregnating 13-year-old

A southern New Mexico man will serve 62 years behind bars for impregnating a 13-year-old.

Adam Bremmer pleaded guilty in January to five counts of sexually abusing the girl. A judge handed down his sentence Wednesday.

In 2018, Alamogordo police were called out to the hospital and found the girl, who was 24 weeks pregnant. Bremmer eventually confessed to police he abused the girl, and DNA tests confirmed he fathered the child.

In addition to his prison time, he must also register as a sex offender.