NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fidel Archuleta, 67, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of his wife in December 2022. According to investigators, Archuleta stabbed his wife at their home in Ohkay Owingeh. They said when law enforcement arrived, she was dead on the floor and he had a knife in his hand and had stabbed himself three times.

Investigators said he had a documented history of domestic violence and had been kicked out of the home a week before by his wife. Archuleta will have to serve five years of supervised release after his release.