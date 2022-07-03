NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 32-year-old New Mexico man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering a teen over what’s believed to be mistaken identity. Nico Barela pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya in July of 2020.

Prosecutors say Tafoya and five friends were driving near Storrie Lake when Barela and his friend, Roger Tait-Gomez, started following them. The group stopped and got out and that’s when the men started firing, killing Tafoya and wounding two others.

It turned out that a friend of Barela’s had called him, saying he had been robbed. Barela and Tait-Gomez were on their way to that man’s house when they spotted Tafoya’s car in the area. Tait-Gomez already pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.