ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who admitted to robbing mail carriers at gunpoint in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. 21-year-old Cisco Casaus-Alires pled guilty in June 2022 to robbery of mail, money, and other property of the United States; and brandishing a firearm during and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Investigators say he pulled a gun on three different occasions to take mail, parcels, phones, and wallets from letter carriers. Casaus-Alires has been given the maximum sentencing according to his plea deal.

“USPS Letter Carriers walk our streets on a daily basis to bring us everything from checks to medicine to gifts,” said United States Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez. “Delivering mail should not be a dangerous job. We will hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of those who work tirelessly to serve our community.”