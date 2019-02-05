New Mexico man sentenced to 15 years for wife's murder
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - A Farmington man convicted of murdering his wife was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Johnson Mud slit his wife Roselyn Dennison's throat in 2017.
A jury found Mud guilty of second-degree murder last month.
Monday, a judge handed down the maximum sentence.
