New Mexico man sentenced to 15 years for wife's murder

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 04:02 PM MST

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - A Farmington man convicted of murdering his wife was sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

Johnson Mud slit his wife Roselyn Dennison's throat in 2017. 

A jury found Mud guilty of second-degree murder last month. 

Monday, a judge handed down the maximum sentence. 

