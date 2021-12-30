New Mexico man sentenced in federal court for sexual contact of a minor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced in federal court for abusive sexual contact of a minor. The District of New Mexico US Attorney’s Office reports that 58-year-old Emerson Pinto of Crownpoint, New Mexico was sentenced on Dec. 29 to eight years and one month in prison.

In a news release, the District of New Mexico US Attorney’s Office states that Pinto pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 and in his plea agreement, admitted that between Sept. 1, 2009, and Oct. 31, 2009, he knowingly engaged in unlawful sexual contact with two young victims. The victims are reported to have both been under the age of 12 at the time of the crimes.

In the plea agreement, Pinto reportedly admitted to touching the girls during a visit to their home on the Navajo Nation in McKinley County. Following his release from prison, Pinto will face five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

The Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case and Assistant US Attorney Novaline D. Wilson prosecuted the case.