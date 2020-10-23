New Mexico man sentenced in federal court for assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico United States Attorney’s Office reports that 44-year-old Derwin Williams was sentenced on Oct. 21 in federal court for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Williams was sentenced to three years in prison that will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the attorney’s office, Williams pleaded guilty on June 5. In his plea, he admitted to committing the assault on April 23, 2017, on the Navajo Nation.

According to the grand jury indictment, Williams and his two defendants, 45-year-old Marty Manuelito and 44-year-old Joelson Talk allegedly went to the victim’s home to retrieve a firearm when they started hitting and kicking the victim. This led to the victim receiving multiple cuts to his body and face, fractures to his nose and spine, a broken tooth, and a concussion.

Talk pleaded guilty on July 24 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18. Manuelito pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8, 2019, and is awaiting trial. The FBI and Navajo Nation Police Department investigated this case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Marshall prosecuted the case.

