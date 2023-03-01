NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced for drug charges. He’s accused of being involved with methamphetamine-trafficking operations.

According to the US Department of Justice, Sergio Ruiz, 58, of Columbus, New Mexico, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a meth mixture, possession with intent to distribute a meth mixture, and importation of a meth mixture.

Evidence and court records alleged Ruiz tried to come into the US through the Columbus Port of Entry from Chihuahua, Mexico. He was carrying a large number of cinder blocks and two 55-gallon drums. He was told to go into an inspection area. A canine alerted authorities about a spare tire that had packages inside. Those packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed around 45 pounds altogether.

Ruiz was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in prison. He will have 5 years of supervised release after his sentence.