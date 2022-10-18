NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lance Cojo, 36, of Mescalero, New Mexico was sentenced October 11 to two years in prison for domestic violence. In April, Cojo pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate or dating partner resulting in substantial bodily injury and assault of an intimate dating partner by strangling.

Officials say on December 31, 2021, Cojo assaulted the victim by stomping on her foot, hitting her in the head, biting her cheek and burning her with a pipe used for smoking drugs. They say Cojo also grabbed the victim by her throat to strangle her. Officials say Cojo continued to assault the victim the next day by kicking her in the back and hitting her in the head.

Officials say the victim was taken to a medical center where she was treated for a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and bruising to her eyes, face, neck and ribs. After his release from prison, Cojo will serve three years of supervised release.