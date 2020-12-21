New Mexico man sentenced for calling in false bomb threat at Texas hospital

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man was sentenced to more than a year behind bars for calling in a bomb threat in a Texas hospital. Joseph Saiz, 54, was convicted of multiple charges after calling in the threat into Covenant Hospital of Plainview Texas in April.

During sentencing, the Court learned that Saiz’s actions had a profound impact on hospital staff and due to the severity and acuity of their COVID patients, evacuation could have been fatal for some. During incarceration, Saiz expressed remorse and admitted to having issues with alcohol.

Saiz was sentenced to one and a half years behind bars and will be recommended to the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program.

