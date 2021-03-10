New Mexico man sentenced for assault with a dangerous weapon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that 26-year-old Samuel Joseph Chee has been sentenced in federal court for assault with a dangerous weapon. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Chee was sentenced to a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty on Oct. 8, 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in his plea agreement, Chee admitted that on Jan. 4, 2020 he assaulted a victim with a knife. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, suffered multiple lacerations to both arms and one of her thumbs and required emergency treatment.

The assault reportedly took place on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Otero County. Following his release from prison, Chee will be subject to three years of supervised release. The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case with Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jordan prosecuting the case.