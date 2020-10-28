New Mexico man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico reports that 56-year-old David Joe Melendrez of Mescalero has been sentenced in federal court to 22 years in prison for abusive sexual contact. According to a plea agreement, Melendrez acknowledged sexually abusing multiple children over the course of several years who range in age from seven to 14.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the abuse took place on the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation and all victims were members of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Following his release from prison, Melendrez will be subject to 10 years of supervised release.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ong prosecuted the case.

Latest News: