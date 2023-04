NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Robert Chavarillo, 43, was sentenced Thursday to 190 days for abusive sexual contact. Chavarillo, a member of the San Felipe Pueblo, will also have five years of supervised release.

Documents say Chavarillo engaged in sexual contact with the victim while she was heavily intoxicated and sleeping and he knew he did not have permission to engage in sexual conduct. Chavarillo will be required to register as a sex offender.