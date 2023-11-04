NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 39-year-old man was sentenced for producing child porn, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) reported. Homeland Security Investigations, New Mexico State Police, and Truth or Consequences Police Department investigated the case.

In a release, the DOJ stated James Dooly Pollock, 39, of Truth or Consequences, pleaded guilty on July 13, 2022, to the production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In December 2021, a father went to the T or C police with his teen daughter’s cell phone, telling officials there was a video of an adult man having sex with his daughter on it. The man was identified as Pollock.

Pollock was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and he will have to register as a sex offender once he’s released. He will also have to undergo 10 years of supervised release.