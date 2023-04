ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Casiquito, the man accused of a 2019 rape, took a plea deal Wednesday. He agreed to plea ‘no contest’ to criminal sexual penetration charges resulting in injury.

Back in 2019, he was a patient at Lovelace Westside Hospital, and during his stay, he sexually assaulted another patient. As part of the plea deal, Casiquito will serve five years of probation.