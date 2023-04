MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheldon Livingston, 23, has pled guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child under the age of 12 in Indian Country. According to court documents, Livingston was accused of sexually assaulting a child in December 2020.

According to his plea deal, Livingston faces between ten and 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.