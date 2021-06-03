New Mexico man pleads guilty to sexual contact with a child

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports a New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 58-year-old Troy Douglas Blaylock Sr. of Mescalero pleaded guilty to knowingly engaging in sexual contact with a minor under 12-years-old on June 1 in federal court.

Blaylock will reportedly remain in custody until sentencing. In the plea agreement, Blaylock admitted to engaging in sex with a nine-year-old victim at his home on the Mescalero Apache Reservation around August 20, 2020.

Blaylock is facing 22-years in federal prison. The FBI investigated the case with help from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Marisa A. Ong and Dustin Segovia are prosecuting the case.

