New Mexico man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a 33-year-old Zuni man has pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of committing sexual abuse of a minor. According to a plea agreement, Byron Calavaza sexually abused the victim between December 25, 2017, and January 21, 2018, at a home on the Pueblo of Zuni.

In the plea agreement, Calavaza admitted to committing intentional and unlawful sexual abuse of the victim who was reportedly between the age of 12 and 15. A press release states that Calavaza is currently in custody and is awaiting sentencing.

He faces five years in prison. According to the press release, should the court accept the plea agreement, Calavaza will be required to register as a sex offender following his release from prison. The Zuni Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Novaline Wilson is prosecuting the case.