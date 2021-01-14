New Mexico man pleads guilty to possession of firearms, destructive devices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County man has pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a news release, a plea agreement, and other court records states that on April 26, 2020, David Richard Chavez, 57, barricaded himself inside his home and when officers arrived in response to a domestic dispute between Chavez and his wife. Chavez threatened to burn down the couple’s home and later attempted to do so using two Molotov cocktails. At the time, Chavez also possessed a stolen .380 caliber pistol and 36 rounds of ammunition.

According to the same news release, Chavez has five prior felony convictions from New Mexico and Montana, that include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, and criminal endangerment; As a previously convicted felon, Chavez cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Chavez will remain in custody pending sentencing; If convicted, Chavez faces up to four years and nine months in prison according to the same news release.