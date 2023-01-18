NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man who took police on a wild chase in 2022 has taken a plea deal. Investigators say in February, Tyvon Leno stole his grandfather’s truck and took off from the Acoma Pueblo.

Officers tried to pull him over for speeding on I-40 near Nine Mile Hill before he led them on a high-speed chase along city streets. He was released pending trial at the time but ended up back behind bars weeks later on charges of holding up a convenience store.

On Wednesday, he pleaded “no contest” to the chase and assaulting an officer. The armed robbery charge was dropped. Under his agreement, the most he could be sentenced to is 18 months behind bars.