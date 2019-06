A 37-year-old man admitted to sexually abusing two Ruidoso High School students. Justin Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual contact last week.

Back in October, Williams approached the girls as they prepared for the AspenFest Parade. He asked them for a kiss, slapped one girl on the behind and grabbed another girl’s chest.

When police arrested Williams, he started blowing kisses to the girls on the parade float. He faces up to three years in prison.