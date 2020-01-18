New Mexico man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of illegally having weapons and explosives has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Police say they pulled over Joshua Vaughn in Roswell last summer after people saw him loading several guns into his car and reported it. They say they found more guns and homemade nail bombs at his home.

Court documents say he faced federal charges because he used a controlled substance. Vaugh was in possession of a medical marijuana card.

With his guilty plea, he faces up to 10 years behind bars.