New Mexico man pleads guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a New Mexico man has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. A press release reports that 36-year-old Emery Garcia was indicted on Nov. 17, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in his plea agreement, Garcia admitted to committing the offense on the San Felipe Pueblo in Sandoval County on Oct. 8, 2020 and assaulted two individuals with a 2×4 piece of lumber. Garcia reportedly tried to enter a home through a window and attacked the first victim, a minor, with the board when the second victim tried to stop him.

The press release indicates that Garcia then struck the second victim who tried to intervene. Garcia is in prison awaiting sentencing and is facing five to seven years in prison. The FBI investigated this case with help from the Bureau of Indian Affairs while Assistant U.S. Allison Jaros is prosecuting the case.