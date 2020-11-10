New Mexico man pleads guilty to assault on federal officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An enrolled member of the Santo Domingo Pueblo pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on federal officers. Stephen Reano, 22, of Santo Domingo pleaded guilty in federal court on Oct. 30.

According to his plea agreement, the Bureau of Indian Affairs patrol officers, responded to calls about an armed individual in the village. Reano was carrying a rifle in the village area of Santo Domingo Pueblo; BIA patrol officers located Reano standing near a utility pole. According to a news release, Reano pointed his shouldered rifle at one of the officers and Reano then pointed his weapon at the second officer when the officer used the patrol unit’s public address system to order Reano to put down his weapon.

Reano remains in custody pending sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the two counts of assault. 

