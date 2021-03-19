New Mexico man pleads guilty in 2018 vehicular homicide case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was charged in the vehicular homicide of a woman in a 2018 multiple-vehicle crash pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday. Ruben Rojas, 65, of Mesquite also pleaded guilty to two charges of great bodily harm by vehicle.

According to a press release, the defense has asked for a delay in sentencing. District Court Judge Perea will schedule sentencing in 30 days.

The crash that took the life of 57-year-old Michelle Cuaron happened on November 15, 2018, near mile marker 156 on I-10 near Vado, New Mexico. An SUV and a sedan were on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck. The drive of the sedan, Michael Cuaron, had broken down and called his mother, Michelle, and his sister Nicolle Michelle Cuaron to help him. Michelle had parked her SUV behind the sedan and put on the emergency flashers. The three were waiting in the SUV.

Officials say evidence on the road showed that a silver Dodge pick-up was traveling east on I-10 and that no brake marks were on the road when Rojas’s truck hit the SUV from behind. The impact pushed the SUV into the sedan. Both Michelle and Nicolle were taken to an El Paso hospital and Michael was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso. Michelle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rojas was found in the driver seat of his pick-up, smelling of alcohol with a gash in his head. He reportedly told police he didn’t recall anything that happened before the crash. Police also report two open beer containers were found in the pick-up.