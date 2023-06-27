ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 77-year-old man from Moriarty was ordered to pay more than $1.2 million after as federal jury convicted him of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Milton Boutte was involved in a fraud scheme at Kirtland Air Force Base.

In 2004, Boutte was directing the Big Crow Program, which originally played a role in airborne electronics warfare development and then provided services to various government agencies, according to the indictment filed in federal court. Boutte worked with several others to pay lobbyists, consultants, and contractors with federal money – which he was not authorized to do, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Boutte funneled nearly $4.1 million to his contacts, according to the DOJ. In 2022, a federal jury found Boutte guilty. Now, the court has handed him a prison sentence.

Boutte was sentenced to two years in prison. He must also pay $1.21 million in restitution.

“The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting the integrity of our federal agencies and your tax dollars,” U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez said in a press release. “I want to thank the dedicated investigators and prosecutors who worked on this case. Their hard work and dedication led to these convictions and sentences.”