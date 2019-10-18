New Mexico man headed to prison for conning 70-year-old Californa woman

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is headed to prison for conning a California woman into investing in a fake salsa company.

Eduardo Triste was convicted of fraud and embezzlement earlier this year after he struck up a phone relationship with a 70-year-old call center worker.

The 55-year-old represented himself as a major in the Marines and told her he had been a prisoner of war with John McCain. He eventually got her to give him more than 65,000 for a salsa company that didn’t exist.

A Dona Ana County judge sentenced him to four years behind bars. He’s also required to pay back the money.