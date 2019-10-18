Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

New Mexico man headed to prison for conning 70-year-old Californa woman

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Eduardo Triste

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is headed to prison for conning a California woman into investing in a fake salsa company.

Eduardo Triste was convicted of fraud and embezzlement earlier this year after he struck up a phone relationship with a 70-year-old call center worker.

The 55-year-old represented himself as a major in the Marines and told her he had been a prisoner of war with John McCain. He eventually got her to give him more than 65,000 for a salsa company that didn’t exist.

A Dona Ana County judge sentenced him to four years behind bars. He’s also required to pay back the money.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss