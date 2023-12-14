DENVER (KDVR) — A guilty verdict was handed down by a Boulder County jury on Thursday in a case regarding a woman’s death at a popular Colorado hiking area.

Jamie Moore, 32, was accused of killing a New Mexico woman and dumping her body near Realization Point Trailhead off Flagstaff Road in Boulder.

Alexis Baca, 25, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was discovered by hikers on July 24, 2022. Police said she had multiple cigarette burns on her body, a bag suspected of being methamphetamine in her pocket, and a bullet hole above her left ear.

She was wearing a necklace with a gold Grim Reaper pendant attached and a 9mm shell casing was discovered near her body. Baca’s mother told FOX31 last year that her daughter left behind a 1-year-old daughter who will never know her mother.

Jamie Moore, 32, was facing six charges and was found guilty of five by the jury. Those charges are:

First-degree murder – guilty

Second-degree murder – guilty

Aggravated robbery – guilty

Tampering with a deceased body – guilty

Tampering with physical evidence – guilty

Abuse of corpse – not guilty

Murder investigation spanned multiple states

Baca’s murder was first reported at about 9:52 a.m. on July 24, 2022, by a person who discovered her unresponsive body. The individual brought police to her body, who discovered a black sedan in the trailhead parking lot with a trail of blood leading to where Baca’s body was found.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Baca was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop on July 20, 2022. The driver had an outstanding warrant and was booked into the Morgan County Jail. The vehicle was released to Baca, CSP stated.

According to Moore’s arrest affidavit, the man in jail told investigators Baca was a prostitute whom he had along to keep him company while driving from New Mexico to Montana to buy a motorcycle. He gave her his car and phone and told her to stay in the area while he worked on securing a bond.

Instead of staying in the area, the affidavit said Baca called someone she knew in New Mexico to help her get home.

Interviews with the suspects provided various accounts, but what they all generally agree on is that several people got in a white Ford F-250 and drove to Baca in Colorado.

These people were two couples: Moore, who at the time was engaged to 18-year-old Ashley Lynn Provine, and 43-year-old Cody Lee Hobirk with his then-girlfriend 32-year-old Elizabeth Nicole ‘Lizzie’ Griffin. All four were charged concerning Baca’s death.

In interviews with each of the four suspects, police gleaned that Baca was difficult to handle because of her drug use on the night of July 23.

According to Moore’s interview recorded in the arrest affidavit, the group left a Denver hotel and drove to Boulder. Moore said Baca’s driving was dangerous and erratic, including driving without headlights at one point. Baca continued driving into the mountains, but Moore pulled in front of her to direct her into a parking lot as she seemed to not know where she was going.

Moore said that when he walked up to Baca’s car, he noticed she had a handgun which she fired at him. Moore then pulled out his 9mm handgun and shot Baca in the head.

According to the affidavit, Hobirk helped Moore move Baca’s body from the vehicle.

“This guilty verdict reflects that this defendant carried out a premeditated, cold-blooded murder on Flagstaff,” Colorado’s 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a release. “After shooting the victim in the head, this defendant and his accomplices took significant steps to leave Boulder and cover their tracks in order to get away with murder.

“However, the exhaustive investigation by the Sheriff’s Office uncovered their involvement and the specific role of each person,” Dougherty continued. “The prosecution team has worked incredibly hard to secure justice for this victim and her family; I hope this verdict will provide her grieving family with some answers and comfort — although they will live every day with the tremendous loss caused by this defendant.”

Further court matters to be addressed

Moore’s three associates are also facing legal repercussions for their actions in July 2022.

Hobirk pled guilty to second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2024. He is looking at 10-32 years in state prison.

Griffin pled guilty to accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence. She received four years of probation with work release from the judge.

Provine pled guilty to two counts of accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence. She received a four-year sentence in the Department of Corrections from the judge.