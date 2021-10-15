New Mexico man found guilty of murdering, dismembering stepfather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Lincoln County man has been convicted of murdering and dismembering his stepfather. According to court documents, 53-year-old Sergio Boyle shot and killed Antonio Armendariz in August 2019 after a dispute over Armendariz’s property in Nogal.

Armendariz was missing for days when parts of his body were found in a 55-gallon barrel in Carrizozo. The rest was buried in the mountains north of Capitan. Deputies say Boyle also dumped Armendariz’s pickup truck in Juarez.

Boyle initially admitted to the crime but later claimed it was in self-defense. However, investigators found no evidence supporting that claim. After the jury reached its verdict, Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood posted a video calling the case one of the most gruesome he’s ever seen.

The district attorney says Boyle faces a life sentence plus ten and a half years. A sentencing date has not been set.