NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride
- Local Sports: Richard Pitino beats father Rick, UNM improves to 11-0
- Crime: Albuquerque police arrest teenager in connection to murder of mother’s boyfriend
A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. He faces up to 10 years per count, equaling 330 years.