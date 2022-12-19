NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been found guilty of 33 counts of theft of government property for stealing disability benefits. Prosecutors say James Sandoval collected $83,000 in benefits from June 2017 even though he was working the entire time.

A jury found him guilty last week. Nearly 20 other charges were dropped. He faces up to 10 years per count, equaling 330 years.